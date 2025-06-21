The curious origin of Bangkok’s falling road



The road that meets the river

Thanon Tok isn’t just any ordinary road; it is the final stretch of Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok’s very first paved road, built back in 1861 during the reign of King Rama IV.

A pivotal piece of history, this road was constructed at a time when Bangkok was beginning to modernise.

Charoen Krung was more than just a road; it was a lifeline, connecting key parts of the city and acting as a primary route for commerce and transportation.

But what makes Thanon Tok so special is not only its historic significance but the way it ends.

Unlike most roads in the city that come to a gradual halt or end in a turning lane, Thanon Tok takes a dramatic dip — straight into the Chao Phraya River.

This is where the name “The Falling Road” comes from. In Thai, “Tok” means to fall, and the road, quite literally, falls into the water at its end, giving it a unique and evocative moniker.