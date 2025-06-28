Why almost every language calls tea ‘Tea’ or ‘Cha’

It turns out that both words, though used across different cultures, have their origins in China, and their spread across the globe was influenced by trade routes, cultural exchange and geographic factors.
The word cha is deeply connected to the overland trade routes of the ancient world. About 2,000 years ago, Chinese tea was traded and carried westward along the Silk Road, the vast network of routes connecting China with Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
As tea spread, so did the word cha, which is derived from the Chinese character 茶 (chá).
In regions like Central Asia, Persia (modern-day Iran), and Eastern Europe, the term “cha” became firmly established. From Russia to Iran, and even as far as Poland and Turkey, you’ll find variations of the word cha, including chai in some languages, like Hindi and Turkish.
Asia also embraced the cha variation, and many countries in this region continue to use it today. In Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand, the word for tea remains cha or local variants such as ocha in Japan.
This spread of the word through land trade routes shows how cultural and linguistic exchanges across continents shaped what we call this beloved beverage.
On the other hand, the word tea comes from the Hokkien dialect of southern China, spoken in the Fujian region, which is a coastal area known for its bustling seaports.
The word te (pronounced similarly to “tea”) was used by traders and merchants in these ports. In the 1600s, Dutch traders picked up the word while visiting the Fujian province and brought it back to Western Europe via sea routes.
As maritime trade became the dominant means of transport in Europe, the word tea spread quickly across the continent, from the Netherlands to England, France, and beyond.
It was the English, in particular, who popularised the term globally, largely due to the East India Company’s dominance in the global tea trade. By the late 17th century, tea had become an essential part of British life, and its name, tea, was firmly entrenched in the Western world.
Countries that established major sea trade routes, such as the UK, Spain, Portugal, and many others in Western Europe, adopted the word tea. Even former colonies like the United States, Canada, and Australia kept the “tea” pronunciation due to their historical ties to Britain.
So, why did tea get two names, one for land and one for sea? The answer lies in geography and trade routes.
In the early days, overland routes were dominant in regions like China, Central Asia, and the Middle East. As tea spread along these routes, the word cha became synonymous with the beverage.
Meanwhile, maritime trade routes became more prominent in Europe, especially after the 16th century. Here, the word tea, derived from the Chinese te, took root, cementing its place in Western languages.
Though the name may differ, tea is enjoyed in various forms and rituals across cultures. In China, tea is a cornerstone of daily life, and the traditional Chinese tea ceremony emphasises respect, preparation and understanding.
In India, chai (the same word as cha) is often brewed with spices like cardamom and cinnamon, creating the famous masala chai, which has become a symbol of Indian hospitality.
In the UK, the ritual of “afternoon tea” is a beloved tradition, with tea served alongside a variety of snacks and finger foods.
Meanwhile, Japan’s tea ceremony (known as chanoyu) reflects the country’s long-standing appreciation for tea, emphasising serenity and meticulous attention to detail.
So, the next time you sip on a hot cup of tea, think about the centuries of history that brought you this drink, whether it’s called tea or cha. Whether by sea or by land, tea has travelled the world and adapted to cultures far and wide.
And now, the choice between “tea” and “cha” is often just a matter of where you’re from, as trade routes and geographical factors shaped this enduring global beverage.