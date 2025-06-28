Why almost every language calls tea ‘Tea’ or ‘Cha’

It turns out that both words, though used across different cultures, have their origins in China, and their spread across the globe was influenced by trade routes, cultural exchange and geographic factors.

The “Cha” route: The land journey of tea

The word cha is deeply connected to the overland trade routes of the ancient world. About 2,000 years ago, Chinese tea was traded and carried westward along the Silk Road, the vast network of routes connecting China with Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

As tea spread, so did the word cha, which is derived from the Chinese character 茶 (chá).

In regions like Central Asia, Persia (modern-day Iran), and Eastern Europe, the term “cha” became firmly established. From Russia to Iran, and even as far as Poland and Turkey, you’ll find variations of the word cha, including chai in some languages, like Hindi and Turkish.

Asia also embraced the cha variation, and many countries in this region continue to use it today. In Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand, the word for tea remains cha or local variants such as ocha in Japan.

This spread of the word through land trade routes shows how cultural and linguistic exchanges across continents shaped what we call this beloved beverage.