Why Thai people say “Eat Mama” (but don’t mean their mom!)

After all, what kind of person invites someone to eat their mother? But in reality, Thai people don’t mean their mom at all when they say this!

Instead, it's a quirky part of the Thai language and culture that’s all about brand names. Let’s dive into why saying “Eat Mama” is just another fun expression in everyday Thai life.

The Thai way of using brand names

In Thailand, people often refer to things by their brand names instead of their generic names.

This linguistic habit is so common that it has become second nature, both for Thai locals and those familiar with the culture. It’s a fun and quirky aspect of the language that shows how deeply intertwined brand names are with everyday life.

Take instant noodles as an example. When Thais talk about eating instant noodles, the first brand that pops into everyone’s mind is “Mama.” So, instead of saying “instant noodles,” it’s common to just say "Mama." That’s right—when someone says, "Let’s eat Mama," they mean they’re about to have some noodles, not their mother!

But the use of brand names doesn't stop at food. In fact, it extends to many everyday products, from cleaning supplies to office supplies, and even things like diapers. Let’s take a look at a few examples that are part of the Thai lexicon: