A place now lost to history and located just across the Gulf of Thailand in Cambodia. This forgotten twin was once called Prachanta Khiri Khet, but today it is known as Koh Kong in Cambodia.

The story of Hua Hin’s twin, Prachanta Khiri Khet, is tied to a turbulent period in Southeast Asia’s colonial history.

Back in the 19th century, during the reign of King Rama IV (King Mongkut), Siam (now Thailand) was attempting to create a sense of balance along its coastal borders.

The names given to two coastal settlements were symbolic of this effort. On the western side of the Gulf of Thailand, the settlement of Nang Rom was renamed Prachuap Khiri Khan, while the eastern settlement, on what is now Koh Kong Island, was named Prachanta Khiri Khet.

The names were chosen deliberately to rhyme — Khiri Khan and Khiri Khet, a poetic representation of Siam’s vision of order and unity.