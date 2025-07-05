The untold story of Hua Hin’s lost twin: Prachanta Khiri Khet

A place now lost to history and located just across the Gulf of Thailand in Cambodia. This forgotten twin was once called Prachanta Khiri Khet, but today it is known as Koh Kong in Cambodia.
The story of Hua Hin’s twin, Prachanta Khiri Khet, is tied to a turbulent period in Southeast Asia’s colonial history.
Back in the 19th century, during the reign of King Rama IV (King Mongkut), Siam (now Thailand) was attempting to create a sense of balance along its coastal borders.
The names given to two coastal settlements were symbolic of this effort. On the western side of the Gulf of Thailand, the settlement of Nang Rom was renamed Prachuap Khiri Khan, while the eastern settlement, on what is now Koh Kong Island, was named Prachanta Khiri Khet.
The names were chosen deliberately to rhyme — Khiri Khan and Khiri Khet, a poetic representation of Siam’s vision of order and unity.
However, this vision was short-lived as colonial powers expanded their reach in Southeast Asia.
In the late 19th century, France was rapidly extending its influence, particularly over Vietnam and Cambodia.
Siam’s fate changed dramatically after France began asserting its colonial ambitions, eventually leading to a series of territorial disputes.
One of the pivotal moments came in 1893 when French warships pushed past Siam’s defences and anchored in Bangkok.
The French demand for Siam to cede parts of its territory led to the signing of the Franco-Siamese Treaty on October 3, 1893.
Despite Siam’s protests, the treaty forced the kingdom to cede large portions of its territory to the French, including Laos and Cambodia.
The treaty allowed France to expand its colonial holdings, and despite the settlement of boundary lines, French ambition didn’t end there.
In 1904, France sought further territorial exchange. France proposed that Siam receive back the province of Trat, but in return, Siam had to surrender parts of the Monthon Burapha, including the regions of Battambang, Siem Reap, and Sisophon. While Siam agreed to the exchange to regain Trat, it was once again forced to leave Prachanta Khiri Khet (Koh Kong) behind.
This marked the beginning of the end for Siam’s once-shared twin cities. Thai citizens who had lived in Prachanta Khiri Khet were forced to leave the province, abandoning their homes and resettling in other areas such as Ko Kut and Chanthaburi, both of which remained part of Siam.
Over time, the population of Cambodia gradually replaced the departing Thais, and today, ethnic Thais make up only about 25% of Koh Kong’s population.
Interestingly, the Thai descendants in Koh Kong still speak a dialect identical to that of Trat province, a linguistic trace of their origins.
However, the Thai community in Koh Kong has faced significant challenges over the years. In 1963, Cambodian authorities imposed a strict ban on speaking Thai, with severe penalties for anyone caught using the language.
The move was part of a deliberate effort to erase Thai cultural identity from the region.
Despite these efforts, fragments of Thai heritage remain in Koh Kong, hidden in surnames, local dialects, and the collective memory of the Thai community.
These remnants offer a glimpse into a time when Prachanta Khiri Khet was once a proud part of Siam.
Today, Prachanta Khiri Khet is a forgotten footnote in the colonial history of Southeast Asia, while its twin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, continues to thrive as a beloved seaside destination in Thailand.
The lost twin’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the colonial dynamics that shaped the region’s borders and the lives of the people who once called it home.
As we enjoy the charm of Hua Hin today, we’re reminded of the history that has shaped it — and the lost twin across the border, Koh Kong, which remains a part of Cambodia’s heritage.