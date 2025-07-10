The Giant Swing of Bangkok: A monument of spiritual heritage and daring rituals

According to Silpa Wattanatham, a Thai history magazine, the ritual’s end was influenced by a combination of factors, including the costs associated with organising it and the impact of war.

However, it’s widely believed that the primary reason for its retirement was the numerous fatalities and injuries that occurred during the swings.

Over the years, the ritual had claimed several lives and the danger of the practice ultimately led to the decision to halt it.

Although the Triyampawai ceremony was retired, the Giant Swing continued to stand as a symbol of Bangkok’s deep-rooted spiritual traditions.

In the decades that followed, it became a landmark that reflected both the cultural richness of the past and the city’s evolving identity.

Today, the Giant Swing serves as a reminder of the city’s connection to Hinduism, while also representing the bold and adventurous spirit of its people.

In recent years, the Giant Swing has been preserved and is now part of the city's vibrant tourism circuit. Visitors come from all over the world to admire its majestic height and historical significance.

It remains one of the most photographed spots in Bangkok, and although the ritual no longer takes place, the swing itself continues to inspire awe, standing as a testament to the boldness and spirituality of Bangkok's past.