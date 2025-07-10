The Giant Swing of Bangkok: A monument of spiritual heritage and daring rituals

Located in the heart of the old city near the famous Wat Suthat temple, this towering structure has captivated locals and visitors alike for centuries.
While it now stands as a silent monument, the Giant Swing's history is filled with daring feats and deep religious significance.
Constructed in 1784 during the reign of King Rama I, the Giant Swing was initially built for a Brahmin ceremony known as the Triyampawai (also called พิธีโล้ชิงช้า in Thai).
The ritual involved young men attempting to swing high enough to reach a bag of gold coins suspended in the air.
To do so, they would swing from the Giant Swing, which was then connected to a massive wooden structure. The higher they swung, the closer they came to the coins, all while attempting to defy gravity and risk their lives for the reward.
The ceremony, which was performed in honour of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration, was a deeply symbolic act that combined physical courage and spiritual devotion.
The participants, chosen for their youth and strength, would swing high into the sky, while a crowd gathered below, cheering them on. It was a spectacle of both awe and anxiety, as the swing’s height and momentum made it extremely dangerous.
Despite its profound cultural importance, the Triyampawai ceremony was discontinued in the early 20th century.
According to Silpa Wattanatham, a Thai history magazine, the ritual’s end was influenced by a combination of factors, including the costs associated with organising it and the impact of war.
However, it’s widely believed that the primary reason for its retirement was the numerous fatalities and injuries that occurred during the swings.
Over the years, the ritual had claimed several lives and the danger of the practice ultimately led to the decision to halt it.
Although the Triyampawai ceremony was retired, the Giant Swing continued to stand as a symbol of Bangkok’s deep-rooted spiritual traditions.
In the decades that followed, it became a landmark that reflected both the cultural richness of the past and the city’s evolving identity.
Today, the Giant Swing serves as a reminder of the city’s connection to Hinduism, while also representing the bold and adventurous spirit of its people.
In recent years, the Giant Swing has been preserved and is now part of the city's vibrant tourism circuit. Visitors come from all over the world to admire its majestic height and historical significance.
It remains one of the most photographed spots in Bangkok, and although the ritual no longer takes place, the swing itself continues to inspire awe, standing as a testament to the boldness and spirituality of Bangkok's past.