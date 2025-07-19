The origin of Sriracha sauce: From Thailand to the world

The Thai version: Sriraja Panich

The roots of Sriracha sauce can be traced back to the 1930s in the Sriracha district, located in Chonburi province, Thailand.

It was here that Sriraja Panich sauce was born, crafted by Thanom Chakkapak, a Thai homemaker. Initially, it was a family recipe passed down through generations, but it quickly became a local favourite.

By the 1940s, Sriraja Panich sauce had gained popularity in the region and eventually spread across Thailand.

This Thai version of Sriracha sauce is known for its sweet and mild heat, with a more balanced flavour profile compared to its fiery counterparts.

It’s commonly used to complement seafood dishes, noodle soups, and as a dipping sauce for a variety of Thai dishes.

Over the decades, Sriraja Panich has remained a beloved staple in Thai households and restaurants, marking its place as an iconic Thai condiment.