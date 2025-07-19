The origin of Sriracha sauce: From Thailand to the world

The roots of Sriracha sauce can be traced back to the 1930s in the Sriracha district, located in Chonburi province, Thailand.
It was here that Sriraja Panich sauce was born, crafted by Thanom Chakkapak, a Thai homemaker. Initially, it was a family recipe passed down through generations, but it quickly became a local favourite.
By the 1940s, Sriraja Panich sauce had gained popularity in the region and eventually spread across Thailand.
This Thai version of Sriracha sauce is known for its sweet and mild heat, with a more balanced flavour profile compared to its fiery counterparts.
It’s commonly used to complement seafood dishes, noodle soups, and as a dipping sauce for a variety of Thai dishes.
Over the decades, Sriraja Panich has remained a beloved staple in Thai households and restaurants, marking its place as an iconic Thai condiment.
Fast forward to the 1980s, when a Vietnamese immigrant named David Tran launched his version of Sriracha sauce in California. Tran, who had moved to the U.S. in 1979, was inspired by the original Thai version and began making his own hot sauce, eventually branding it with a recognisable red bottle adorned with a rooster logo.
Huy Fong Foods, Tran’s company, started selling Sriracha sauce in 1980, and it quickly gained popularity in the U.S. and beyond.
However, the American version of Sriracha is known for its spicier, more intense heat, coming from jalapeño peppers, making it a bolder and more fiery condiment than the original Thai version.
The Rooster Sauce, as it’s commonly called, has become a household name and a must-have in kitchens around the world, especially in the U.S.
It’s used in everything from burgers and pizza to eggs and noodles, taking the food world by storm with its bold and addictive flavour.
The Sriracha showdown: Sweet or spicy?
So, what’s the big difference between these two versions of Sriracha? The Thai version, Sriraja Panich, is sweeter with a mild, balanced heat, making it versatile for a wide variety of dishes, especially seafood.
On the other hand, the American Sriracha by Huy Fong is much spicier, with a stronger kick from jalapeños, offering a bolder flavour that pairs well with hearty meals and snacks.
Both sauces have their own unique flavour profiles and loyal fans. The Thai version is perfect for those who prefer a milder, sweeter touch, while the American version is ideal for those who like their hot sauce with a fiery punch.
The global impact of Sriracha
From its humble beginnings in Thailand to becoming a global phenomenon, Sriracha sauce has gained a massive following worldwide.
It’s no longer just a condiment used in Thai cuisine—it’s a beloved hot sauce that has made its way into various culinary traditions and has become a symbol of spice and flavour across the globe.
Today, both Sriraja Panich and Huy Fong's Sriracha sauce continue to be popular in different parts of the world, each representing a unique cultural take on the same fiery ingredient. So, which one is your favourite?