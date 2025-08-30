Bangkok’s City Pillar Shrine anchors the spiritual heart of the city

The soul of Bangkok: What is a Lak Mueang?

In Thailand, a Lak Mueang is a sacred city pillar placed at the heart of each city, representing the city’s soul.

While many countries have city halls as administrative centres, Thailand gives its cities a spiritual foundation. The City Pillar Shrine is where culture, history, and religion converge.

A pillar with a prophecy

The shrine’s story begins in 1782 with King Rama I, who founded Bangkok. The first city pillar was made from the sacred Cassia javanica tree, known locally as Chaiyaphruek.

During its installation, four small snakes slithered into the hole and died, a warning interpreted by the king as seven years and seven months of turmoil for the city.

The prophecy came true with conflicts against the Burmese, including the notorious Nine Armies’ War (Songkram Kao Thap, 1785–1786). Despite these trials, the pillar endured as a symbol of Bangkok’s strength and resilience.