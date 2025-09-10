BTS launches travel packages for 3 train lines on September 11

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

BTS Group Holdings has announced the return of its travel packages for three electric train routes — the green, yellow and pink lines — available from September 11 2025 until March 31 2026.

The Xtreme Savings packages for the BTS Green Line will be available via the Rabbit Rewards app and at all BTS ticket offices. 

Fares start at 34 baht per trip for adults with a 35-trip package priced at 1,190 baht, and 27 baht per trip for students with a 35-trip package priced at 945 baht.

Once loaded onto a Rabbit card, the first trip must be taken within seven days, with the remainder valid for the package period.

BTS launches travel packages for 3 train lines on September 11

For the MRT Yellow Line, which runs between Lat Phrao and Samrong, an extra value package will be available. 

Adults will pay an average fare of 25 baht per trip, while student fares start from 20 baht. Tickets will be sold at all 23 stations on the line and through the Rabbit Rewards app.


BTS launches travel packages for 3 train lines on September 11

The MRT Pink Line, which serves 30 stations plus two in Muang Thong Thani, will also offer packages in both monthly (30-day) and weekly (7-day) formats. 

Fares will start at 25 baht per trip for adults and 20 baht for students. Purchases can be made at Pink Line stations or via the Rabbit Rewards app.

BTS launches travel packages for 3 train lines on September 11 BTS launches travel packages for 3 train lines on September 11

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy