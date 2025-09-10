BTS launches travel packages for 3 train lines on September 11

The Xtreme Savings packages for the BTS Green Line will be available via the Rabbit Rewards app and at all BTS ticket offices.

Fares start at 34 baht per trip for adults with a 35-trip package priced at 1,190 baht, and 27 baht per trip for students with a 35-trip package priced at 945 baht.

Once loaded onto a Rabbit card, the first trip must be taken within seven days, with the remainder valid for the package period.