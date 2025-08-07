BTS Group donates 50 million baht to support and assist Thai-Cambodian border troops

On August 7, 2025, Keeree Kanjanapas, founder and chairman of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, the operator of the BTS Skytrain, along with the company's management team, donated 50 million baht to the Thai military to support and assist soldiers affected by the ongoing unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border. The donation was received by Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, Commander of the Royal Thai Army, and Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region.

This donation follows a 50-million-baht contribution to the government made by BTS Group on August 6, to help citizens impacted by the border conflict, bringing the total amount donated by the company to 100 million baht.

The 50 million baht donated to the military will assist soldiers who have been injured, disabled, or killed during operations on the Thai-Cambodian border, as well as provide support to the families of affected soldiers. Should there be any remaining funds, BTS Group has offered to allocate the balance as deemed appropriate for maximum benefit.