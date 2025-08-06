BTS donates 50 million baht to aid victims of Thai-Cambodia clashes

The Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited, commonly known as the BTS Skytrain, has donated 50 million baht to support those affected by recent deadly clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Led by company director Keeree Kanjanapas, the donation was handed over to the government at Government House on Wednesday. It was received by the Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as interior minister.
Keeree said the donation was intended not only to help victims but also to show support for the Thai military, which he praised for protecting national sovereignty.
“Everyone should send encouragement to the country during this time of tension,” Keeree said, referring to the escalating situation between the two ASEAN neighbours.
“I am a Thai who feels we must do something. As a private-sector organisation, we may not be able to do much, but we can express care and support,” he added.
He emphasised that BTS was financially capable of helping and wanted frontline personnel to know they were not forgotten.
An additional 50 million baht will be donated directly to the army on Thursday, Keeree said.
He expressed pride in being able to contribute 100 million baht in total, and gratitude to both the government and the military for accepting the company’s support.
He added that he trusted the military to use the funds in a way that would benefit the country.
Meanwhile, Thai authorities said the ongoing General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia has made “positive progress” in resolving tensions. A defence ministerial-level meeting is scheduled for Thursday to conclude the talks.