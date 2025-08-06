BTS donates 50 million baht to aid victims of Thai-Cambodia clashes

The Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited, commonly known as the BTS Skytrain, has donated 50 million baht to support those affected by recent deadly clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Led by company director Keeree Kanjanapas, the donation was handed over to the government at Government House on Wednesday. It was received by the Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as interior minister.

Keeree said the donation was intended not only to help victims but also to show support for the Thai military, which he praised for protecting national sovereignty.

“Everyone should send encouragement to the country during this time of tension,” Keeree said, referring to the escalating situation between the two ASEAN neighbours.

