BTS donates THB 50 million to support victims of Thai-Cambodia border clashes

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 06, 2025

BTS donates 50 million baht to the Thai government for the recovery and support of civilians affected by the Thai-Cambodia border clashes.

On August 6, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai received a donation of 50 million baht from Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTS) at the Thai Khu Fah Building in the Government House.

The donation is to support the Thai government’s efforts to help recover and provide assistance to civilians affected by the recent border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. BTS has made this contribution to aid the people along the border who have been impacted by the ongoing conflict.

