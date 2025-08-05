2nd Army chief receives THB 4 million donation for border conflict victims, vows drone monitoring efforts

On July 4, Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, First Vice President of the Senate, presented a 4-million-baht donation from Phra Theppavanawachirakhun, the abbot of Sothonwararam Worawihan Temple, to aid victims of the ongoing conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border. The donation was received by Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region.

Kriangkrai stated that the donation would be distributed to the governors of four provinces—Surin, Buriram, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani—with 1 million baht allocated to each province to help ease the suffering of civilians who have lost lives or property due to the conflict. The funds aim to provide some relief to those affected.

When asked about the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on August 7, Boonsin explained that both sides would cease fire, and Thailand would facilitate the return of Cambodian casualties and the injured to their home country. He emphasised that Thailand would adhere to the agreement, refraining from fire and ensuring peaceful cooperation.