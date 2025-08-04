Cambodia continues troop build-up, uses drones and fake news, says 2nd Army Region

As of 2pm, there were no clashes reported. However, Cambodian forces were continuing to reinforce positions, while unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been spotted not only along the border but also flying deeper into Thai territory. Authorities also detected attempts to spread disinformation via online platforms to cause alarm among residents.

“Our forces remain deployed according to the operational plan,” the army confirmed.

In response to rumours suggesting that Thailand was preparing a pre-emptive strike ahead of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting from August 4–7, the army reiterated that Thai forces continue to strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement and are focused on supporting displaced civilians.