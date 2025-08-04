Cambodia continues troop build-up, uses drones and fake news, says 2nd Army Region

As of 2pm, there were no clashes reported. However, Cambodian forces were continuing to reinforce positions, while unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been spotted not only along the border but also flying deeper into Thai territory. Authorities also detected attempts to spread disinformation via online platforms to cause alarm among residents.
“Our forces remain deployed according to the operational plan,” the army confirmed.
In response to rumours suggesting that Thailand was preparing a pre-emptive strike ahead of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting from August 4–7, the army reiterated that Thai forces continue to strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement and are focused on supporting displaced civilians.
Authorities from government agencies, the private sector, and local communities are working together at 495 evacuation centres across four provinces, with the current number of evacuees standing at 96,040. Village defence units have also been assigned to guard homes in evacuated areas.
Royal Volunteers are playing a critical role in assisting affected communities in Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani. They are supporting shelter operations, helping transport belongings, and conducting public outreach.
Royal mobile kitchens have been established in all four provinces, with 16 field kitchens preparing hot meals. Between July 24 and August 4, a total of 405,894 meal boxes have been distributed.
The Second Army Region expressed appreciation to citizens who reported sightings of UAVs in border areas, enabling security forces to take appropriate action.
The army also thanked educational institutions that have offered scholarships to the children and spouses of soldiers, border patrol police, and civilians who lost their lives defending Thailand’s sovereignty.
Finally, the army extended heartfelt gratitude to members of the public nationwide for donating essential goods to support both displaced civilians and frontline soldiers safeguarding the Thai border.