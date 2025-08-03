Second Army chief orders crackdown on spy drones in Northeast

Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang has instructed governors of 20 northeastern provinces to intensify monitoring efforts against foreign-operated spy drones at key public locations.

Boonsin told reporters on Sunday that he issued the directive during a teleconference with the governors on Saturday. In their capacity as directors of their provincial Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) offices, the governors were urged to step up surveillance against drone activities.

He added that the governors were also instructed to procure anti-drone equipment, coordinate with police and the private sector, and enlist help from local residents in detecting suspicious drone activity.