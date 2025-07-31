Second Army Region clarifies 350 hill near Ta Kwai Temple was not seized due to ceasefire

This statement follows recent reports that Cambodia had taken control of the Ta Kwai Temple area, specifically the 350 hill.
The military clarified that, due to the ceasefire in effect, the area has not yet been seized. However, both Thai and Cambodian forces are currently stationed near the temple, maintaining a separation of approximately 50 meters.
According to the army, the Thai forces’ goal remains to control the 350 hill, which is crucial for controlling the surrounding battlefield.
Reports indicate that the Ta Kwai Temple is located at the center, with both Thai and Cambodian forces positioned outside the temple grounds. The main area of combat is the 350 hill, which both sides aim to seize, as it offers a strategic vantage point for controlling the surrounding battlefield.
The temple area, once a coordination point between the two countries, is currently unoccupied, as it is not considered a key location for direct combat. Over the past five days, intense clashes have primarily occurred throughout the night on the 350 hill, the army added.