Border hostilities continued after midnight ceasefire deal, says Second Army Region

Despite a ceasefire agreement taking effect from midnight, Cambodian forces were found to have violated the agreement in at least seven incidents:
Second Army Region Commander held talks with the Commander of Cambodia’s 4th Military Region. The Thai side outlined the following requests and proposals:
Evacuation of civilians
The Second Army Region continues to support provincial authorities in relocating civilians from danger zones to designated evacuation centres in safer inland areas across four provinces:
In total, 137,998 people have been relocated—an increase of 18,926 from the previous update.
Civilian impact
Damage from artillery and BM-21 rocket fire has been reported in multiple areas:
No civilian injuries or fatalities have been reported.
Volunteer support and royal kitchens
A total of 2,831 volunteers—including Royal Volunteer 904 officers, civilian volunteers, and military cadets—have been deployed across four provinces to assist with shelter operations, logistics, and public information.
Royal kitchens and mobile units have been set up in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani, distributing over 153,000 food boxes, while His Majesty the King has graciously placed the injured and deceased under royal patronage.
The Second Army Region has requested all evacuees—whether in temporary shelters or staying with relatives outside the risk zones—to remain where they are until the security situation is reassessed in cooperation with national security agencies.
Further instructions will be issued as the situation develops.