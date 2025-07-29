Border hostilities continued after midnight ceasefire deal, says Second Army Region

Evacuation of civilians

The Second Army Region continues to support provincial authorities in relocating civilians from danger zones to designated evacuation centres in safer inland areas across four provinces:

Buri Ram: 14,551 evacuees at 1 centre



Surin: 54,114 evacuees at 92 centres



Si Sa Ket: 47,521 evacuees at 187 centres



Ubon Ratchathani: 21,812 evacuees at 68 centres



In total, 137,998 people have been relocated—an increase of 18,926 from the previous update.

Civilian impact

Damage from artillery and BM-21 rocket fire has been reported in multiple areas:

Ban Skor, Moo 12, Bak Dai subdistrict, Surin: 4 artillery shells landed



Ban Thai Niyom, Moo 17, Bak Dai subdistrict, Surin: 4 shells landed, damaging a temple dwelling



Ban Nong Ta Loeb, Moo 14, Bak Dai subdistrict, Surin: 10 shells landed



Ban Nong Joop, Moo 2, Ta Miang subdistrict, Surin: 3 shells landed, damaging 3 homes



Ban Phum Srol Mai, Moo 12, Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Si Sa Ket: 4 BM-21 rockets fell



Ban Phum Srol, Moo 2, Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Si Sa Ket: 4 BM-21 rockets fell



Ban Sao Thong Chai, Moo 1, Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Si Sa Ket: BM-21 rocket impacts caused property damage

No civilian injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Volunteer support and royal kitchens

A total of 2,831 volunteers—including Royal Volunteer 904 officers, civilian volunteers, and military cadets—have been deployed across four provinces to assist with shelter operations, logistics, and public information.

Royal kitchens and mobile units have been set up in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani, distributing over 153,000 food boxes, while His Majesty the King has graciously placed the injured and deceased under royal patronage.

The Second Army Region has requested all evacuees—whether in temporary shelters or staying with relatives outside the risk zones—to remain where they are until the security situation is reassessed in cooperation with national security agencies.

Further instructions will be issued as the situation develops.