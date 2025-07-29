Border hostilities continued after midnight ceasefire deal, says Second Army Region

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

The Second Army Region’s Operations Centre on Tuesday (July 29) issued a situation update on the armed clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border. 

Despite a ceasefire agreement taking effect from midnight, Cambodian forces were found to have violated the agreement in at least seven incidents:

  1. Chong Bok sector: Exchange of gunfire with small arms took place at No Name Hill to the west of Chong Bok.
     
  2. Chong An Ma: Clashes with support weapons began at 5am and lasted until 9am. Both sides agreed to establish a coordination unit south of Chong An Ma.
     
  3. Sam Tae area: A confrontation occurred, but Thai forces successfully held their position.
     
  4. Chong Ta Thao: Troop movements and vehicles were detected entering the area. Cambodian forces are now stationed near the mouth of the pass.
     
  5. Phu Makua: At around 1am, Cambodian troops launched indirect fire attacks on Thai positions while continuing patrols around the area.
     
  6. Ta Kwai and Ta Muen temples: Both sides maintained troop deployments in the vicinity.
     
  7. Unmanned aerial vehicles: Drones of unknown origin were detected flying above Thai military installations and airfields along the border. Investigations are underway to determine their operator.

Second Army Region Commander held talks with the Commander of Cambodia’s 4th Military Region. The Thai side outlined the following requests and proposals:

  1. Full adherence to the ceasefire.
     
  2. Prohibition of force against Thai civilians.
     
  3. No further deployment of additional troops.
     
  4. No movement or repositioning of existing forces.
     
  5. Thailand to assist in retrieving wounded or deceased Cambodian soldiers from conflict zones.
     
  6. Agreement to establish joint coordination teams across the border zones under Second Army Region’s jurisdiction, with four officers from each side. Thailand will appoint the Deputy Commander of Suranaree Task Force to lead its team.
     
  7. Reduction of all forms of military confrontation pending the outcome of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled for August 4, which aims to establish peaceful coexistence measures.

Evacuation of civilians

The Second Army Region continues to support provincial authorities in relocating civilians from danger zones to designated evacuation centres in safer inland areas across four provinces:

  • Buri Ram: 14,551 evacuees at 1 centre
     
  • Surin: 54,114 evacuees at 92 centres
     
  • Si Sa Ket: 47,521 evacuees at 187 centres
     
  • Ubon Ratchathani: 21,812 evacuees at 68 centres
     

In total, 137,998 people have been relocated—an increase of 18,926 from the previous update.

Civilian impact

Damage from artillery and BM-21 rocket fire has been reported in multiple areas:

  • Ban Skor, Moo 12, Bak Dai subdistrict, Surin: 4 artillery shells landed
     
  • Ban Thai Niyom, Moo 17, Bak Dai subdistrict, Surin: 4 shells landed, damaging a temple dwelling
     
  • Ban Nong Ta Loeb, Moo 14, Bak Dai subdistrict, Surin: 10 shells landed
     
  • Ban Nong Joop, Moo 2, Ta Miang subdistrict, Surin: 3 shells landed, damaging 3 homes
     
  • Ban Phum Srol Mai, Moo 12, Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Si Sa Ket: 4 BM-21 rockets fell
     
  • Ban Phum Srol, Moo 2, Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Si Sa Ket: 4 BM-21 rockets fell
     
  • Ban Sao Thong Chai, Moo 1, Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Si Sa Ket: BM-21 rocket impacts caused property damage

No civilian injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Volunteer support and royal kitchens

A total of 2,831 volunteers—including Royal Volunteer 904 officers, civilian volunteers, and military cadets—have been deployed across four provinces to assist with shelter operations, logistics, and public information. 

Royal kitchens and mobile units have been set up in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani, distributing over 153,000 food boxes, while His Majesty the King has graciously placed the injured and deceased under royal patronage.

The Second Army Region has requested all evacuees—whether in temporary shelters or staying with relatives outside the risk zones—to remain where they are until the security situation is reassessed in cooperation with national security agencies.

Further instructions will be issued as the situation develops.

 

