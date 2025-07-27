2nd Army Region denies rumours of rocket strike from Cambodia

In a post on its official Facebook page on Sunday, the Second Army Region addressed social media claims suggesting that missiles might be fired into Thailand from Cambodian territory.
It stated that there has been no confirmation of such events from any official authority.
To ensure accurate and reliable information, the public is urged to follow updates only through official channels—particularly the Royal Thai Army and Second Army Region Facebook pages.
The army also appealed to the public to refrain from sharing or forwarding unverified information, as doing so could cause unnecessary panic.