2nd Army Area reports: 100 Cambodian soldiers casualties in Phu Phi Area

The 2nd Army Area's Operations Centre has summarised the key developments in the ongoing clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border as follows:

Enemy Strategy: The opposing forces continue to employ infantry units to approach and attempt to attack key positions in the areas of Chong Bok, Sam Tae, Phu Makua, Chong Ta Thao, Ta Meuan Temple, and Ta Kwai Temple. Artillery support has been used intermittently.

Chong Bok Area: The enemy has attempted to capture Hill 469.

Chong Arn Ma: Forces have been reallocated to control the area, with a reduction in the intensity of clashes.

Sam Tae: The enemy continues to engage with artillery support, including tanks and field guns.

Satta Som Area: The enemy has suffered heavy losses.

Phra Vihear Area: Fighting continues around the Temple.

Phu Makua Area: The enemy has pursued strategies to seize key areas, but has been unable to gain a strategic advantage.

Hill 350: Thai forces have successfully destroyed enemy positions using artillery fire.

Ta Kwai Temple (Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin): Enemy attempts to attack have been thwarted by sustained artillery fire from Thai forces.

Ta Meuan Thom Temple (Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin): Thai forces successfully repelled the enemy, forcing them to retreat.

Current Status: Approximately 100 enemy soldiers have been reported killed in the Phu Phi area.