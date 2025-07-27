2nd Army Region warns of potential Cambodian PHL-03 missile strike on Thai provinces

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

The Second Army Region issued a warning on Sunday, expressing concern that Cambodian forces may be preparing to launch a barrage of PHL-03 long-range rockets, potentially impacting several provinces across Thailand.

The army region explained that although Cambodia has ordered a troop withdrawal, it is still expected to simultaneously fire multiple PHL-03 rockets, each with a range of up to 130 kilometres. The projected blast radius could potentially cover the entirety of:

  • Ubon Ratchathani province
     
  • Surin province
     
  • Si Sa Ket province
     
  • Buri Ram provinc

Partial coverage may also extend to the following areas:

  • Yasothon (Mahachanachai and Kho Wang districts)
     
  • Roi Et (Mueang Suang, Suwannaphum, Phon Sai, Phanom Phrai, Nong Hi, Kaset Wisai, and Pathum Rat districts)
     
  • Maha Sarakham (Phayakkhaphum Phisai district)
     
  • Nakhon Ratchasima (lower districts)

Residents within these potential impact zones have been advised to stay alert, follow official updates closely, and be prepared to take emergency action should the situation escalate.

 

