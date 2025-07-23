Second Army Region orders closure of 4 border checkpoints after soldier injured by landmine

“Today (July 23), a soldier on patrol stepped on a landmine in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province and sustained serious injuries,” confirmed Second Army Region commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang.
He added that the injured soldier had already been transported to hospital for treatment.
Boonsin stated that the landmine was likely newly planted and announced that the Second Army Region would escalate its response to Cambodia beginning Thursday (July 24).
Measures include the closure of four border crossings — Chong An Ma, Chong Sa Ngam, Chong Chom, and Chong Sai Taku — as well as access to the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army strongly condemned the planting of the landmine, which left one soldier seriously injured and with a leg amputation, according to Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree.
Winthai reported that the incident occurred at coordinate VA 950911, an operational area along the border. SM1 Pichitchai Boonkorat was severely wounded, having lost his right leg, and is currently being treated at Namyuen Hospital.
“The Royal Thai Army condemns this inhumane act, which violates humanitarian principles and international agreements. The attack occurred within Thai sovereign territory and was perpetrated by Cambodian forces,” Winthai stated.
He also called on Cambodian authorities to take responsibility for the incident, warning that such actions pose a serious threat to peace and stability along the border.
The Army spokesman further affirmed that the Royal Thai Army will pursue all available mechanisms to ensure that such incidents do not compromise the safety of its personnel or the Thai people.
Separately, Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk has instructed the First and Second Army Regions to prepare a plan, codenamed “Chakrapong Phuwanat,” to address border security issues following the incident.
He will personally visit the Chong An Ma area on Thursday to assess the situation on the ground.
According to a Royal Thai Army press release, the incident resulted in five soldiers being injured, including one who sustained severe injuries to his right leg from stepping on a landmine, and four others who suffered chest tightness and ear ringing from the blast's shockwave.