Second Army Region orders closure of 4 border checkpoints after soldier injured by landmine

“Today (July 23), a soldier on patrol stepped on a landmine in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province and sustained serious injuries,” confirmed Second Army Region commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang.

He added that the injured soldier had already been transported to hospital for treatment.

Boonsin stated that the landmine was likely newly planted and announced that the Second Army Region would escalate its response to Cambodia beginning Thursday (July 24).

Measures include the closure of four border crossings — Chong An Ma, Chong Sa Ngam, Chong Chom, and Chong Sai Taku — as well as access to the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples.