Thai Army briefs military attachés on border incident after landmine explosion injures three soldiers

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Tuesday invited military attachés from 47 countries to a briefing regarding the recent incident at the Thai-Cambodian border. The meeting was called to explain the situation where Thailand’s sovereignty was violated, and landmines were planted, injuring three soldiers from the 6th Infantry Regiment. The landmines were confirmed to be newly placed within Thai territory, which breaches the Ottawa Convention, to which both Thailand and Cambodia are signatories.

A total of 20 military attachés, including Brigadier General Hom Kim, the Cambodian military attaché to Thailand, attended the briefing.

Following the presentation, Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, stated that the atmosphere was positive, with most attendees listening attentively. Some questions were raised, as many had already received information from other sources.

The Cambodian representative did not offer any clarifications or raise any questions, he added.