Thai Army briefs military attachés on border incident after landmine explosion injures three soldiers

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Tuesday invited military attachés from 47 countries to a briefing regarding the recent incident at the Thai-Cambodian border. The meeting was called to explain the situation where Thailand’s sovereignty was violated, and landmines were planted, injuring three soldiers from the 6th Infantry Regiment. The landmines were confirmed to be newly placed within Thai territory, which breaches the Ottawa Convention, to which both Thailand and Cambodia are signatories.
A total of 20 military attachés, including Brigadier General Hom Kim, the Cambodian military attaché to Thailand, attended the briefing.
Following the presentation, Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, stated that the atmosphere was positive, with most attendees listening attentively. Some questions were raised, as many had already received information from other sources.
The Cambodian representative did not offer any clarifications or raise any questions, he added.
Winthai explained that the discussion focused on the violation of the MOU 2543 and the Ottawa Convention, detailing mechanisms for addressing border tensions at the government, Ministry of Defence, and regional army levels. He emphasised that Thailand is acting in accordance with international laws, particularly regarding the landmines issue, stating that it is not a matter of tactical advantage but rather a legitimate defence of sovereignty. He confirmed that the military attachés were satisfied with Thailand’s explanation.
Regarding military operations, Winthai stated that it remains the responsibility of the units in the field, who are focused on patience, restraint, and peaceful solutions. He added that the 2nd Army Area is the body responsible for assessing the situation, though he urged not to assume the worst. The 2nd Army Area has consistently stated it is ready to respond through lawful and appropriate means.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided evidence to each of the represented countries. The Ministry also reported that it is taking appropriate steps, with focus on ensuring the safety of personnel and then on gradually recovering the landmines.