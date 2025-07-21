Thai military to brief foreign attaches on new landmine evidence

Security measures stepped up

In response, the military has heightened security protocols, with local units instructed to exercise extreme caution during patrols.

Surasan confirmed that the Thailand Mines Action Centre (TMAC) issued a formal condemnation of the incident on 20 July and stated that the military is continuing to monitor the situation and implement additional measures.

"The military is scheduled to invite military attachés and defence representatives from various countries to a briefing soon, where the facts of the case will be presented," Surasan added. "Details regarding any diplomatic protest or international actions will be handled by the Foreign Ministry."

Measures at Ta Muen Thom temple

Addressing the incident near Ta Muen Thom Temple on July 15, Surasan said Thai and Cambodian officials had agreed on joint measures to prevent future incidents involving tourists from both nations. The agreed protocols include:

In the event of any problems caused by tourists, regardless of nationality, liaison officers from the respective country will manage the situation and escort the individuals from the area.



If issues arise within the area, only designated liaison teams will be permitted to intervene—no unauthorised reinforcements will be called in to avoid confrontation.



Both sides will implement a screening process for tourists visiting the temple. Surasan confirmed that these three measures have already taken effect and are being jointly enforced.

Additionally, Thailand has adopted further safety measures by deploying female ranger volunteers to assist with tourism management, especially for Thai nationals visiting Ta Muen Thom Temple.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take action

Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that, in order to protect Thailand’s stance and interests on the international stage, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take action.

The ministry will officially protest in writing to Cambodia for violating sovereignty, international law, and humanitarian principles, as well as its obligations under the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel landmines.

She added that this violation has resulted in Thai soldiers being severely injured and rendered disabled.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will proceed with actions under the Ottawa Convention, in line with Thailand’s responsibilities as a state party to the convention, which requires the reporting of violations to the Chair of the Meeting of States Parties. The current Chair is Japan. This process aims to hold Cambodia accountable.

The ministry will continue to present the facts to friendly nations and international organisations, particularly those with key roles in Cambodia’s landmine clearance operations, such as Japan and Norway, as well as organisations active within the Ottawa Convention framework. The ministry will also provide a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Thailand.

Additionally, this week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, while attending the high-level political dialogue on sustainable development at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, will meet with senior representatives from various countries.

The Minister will take this opportunity to reaffirm Thailand's position to the international community, particularly its commitment to resolving issues through peaceful means and negotiations within a bilateral framework, as previously stated in the ministry’s statement.

Thailand calls on Cambodia to cooperate in humanitarian mine clearance along the border, as previously agreed by the leaders of both countries within the bilateral framework, to ensure the security and safety of the area and the people of both nations, Maratee concluded.