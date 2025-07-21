Cambodia rejects Thai landmine accusations, condemns border patrol breach

On July 20, the defence ministry broke its silence and officially responded to Thai accusations for the first time since the July 16 landmine incident, firmly denying claims that the landmine which injured three Thai soldiers was recently laid by Cambodian troops. They described the claims as “baseless and misleading”, stating that the explosion occurred inside Cambodian territory, which is contaminated with old war-era landmines.
The rebuttal was delivered by Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, the ministry undersecretary of state, following reports from Bangkok that Thai soldiers were wounded on July 16 while patrolling a “newly created route” in a former war zone near the border in Techo Morokot village, Morokot commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province.
Socheata asserted that the Thai troops deviated from the agreed patrol routes outlined in a 2000 memorandum of understanding (MoU 2000) between the two nations and instead entered Cambodian territory, as recognised under the 1:200,000-scale map derived from the Franco-Siamese treaties of 1904 and 1907.
“This was a clear violation of the MoU and Cambodian sovereignty,” said Socheata. “Thailand was repeatedly warned not to stray from the mutually agreed patrol routes due to the known presence of landmines in the area—landmines which continue to pose a deadly risk to both civilians and soldiers.”
The ministry stressed that the landmine, which caused the injuries, was a remnant of Cambodia’s decades of conflict and not newly planted, countering any implication of hostile intent by Cambodian forces.
Cambodia, a signatory to the Ottawa Convention banning the use of anti-personnel landmines, has long been recognised for its demining efforts, both domestically and internationally.
The incident has raised pointed questions in Phnom Penh about the intent of the Thai military leadership.
“Why did the Thai military order its troops to patrol outside the agreed route in a known mine-contaminated area? Was this a reckless decision, or a calculated provocation?” the statement asked.
The Cambodian government emphasised that disputes must be resolved peacefully and by international law, including mechanisms such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The ministry reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to peace and stability, but warned that any violation of its sovereignty would be met with firm resistance.
“Not even a single millimetre of Cambodian land will be lost, regardless of the cost,” it declared.
The statement concluded by reaffirming the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces’ support for the government’s position, including its pursuit of a legal resolution to lingering border issues around the Ta Mone Thom, Ta Mone Touch, and Ta Krabey temples.
The border between Cambodia and Thailand has long been a sensitive area, particularly around historical sites and zones that were heavily mined during past conflicts.
While both sides have pledged peaceful cooperation, tensions occasionally flare — especially when patrol boundaries are contested or breached
