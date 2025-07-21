Cambodia rejects Thai landmine accusations, condemns border patrol breach

Cambodia, a signatory to the Ottawa Convention banning the use of anti-personnel landmines, has long been recognised for its demining efforts, both domestically and internationally.

The incident has raised pointed questions in Phnom Penh about the intent of the Thai military leadership.

“Why did the Thai military order its troops to patrol outside the agreed route in a known mine-contaminated area? Was this a reckless decision, or a calculated provocation?” the statement asked.

The Cambodian government emphasised that disputes must be resolved peacefully and by international law, including mechanisms such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ministry reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to peace and stability, but warned that any violation of its sovereignty would be met with firm resistance.

“Not even a single millimetre of Cambodian land will be lost, regardless of the cost,” it declared.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces’ support for the government’s position, including its pursuit of a legal resolution to lingering border issues around the Ta Mone Thom, Ta Mone Touch, and Ta Krabey temples.

The border between Cambodia and Thailand has long been a sensitive area, particularly around historical sites and zones that were heavily mined during past conflicts.

While both sides have pledged peaceful cooperation, tensions occasionally flare — especially when patrol boundaries are contested or breached

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network