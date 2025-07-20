Thai army exposes Cambodia for misusing demining footage to smear Thai troops

Type of landmine: The landmines discovered in the Chong Bok area and other nearby border zones were identified as PMN-2 anti-personnel mines—Russian-manufactured explosives that have never been part of the Royal Thai Army’s inventory.

The Thai military insists it has never procured, stored, or used this type of mine in any of its border operations.

Misused media evidence: Photographs and video clips aired by the Cambodian media outlet Fresh News, said to show Thai soldiers planting mines, were confirmed to be taken from a Thai Humanitarian Mine Action Centre (T-MAC) training and demining operation.

The footage shows troops during drills or resting periods, not engaged in planting explosives. The Thai army described the use of these images as a serious distortion of the facts, causing reputational harm to Thailand.