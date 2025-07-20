Special operation centre to discuss retaliation against Cambodia over landmines on Monday

A special operation centre will meet on Monday to discuss retaliatory measures against Cambodia for allegedly planting new landmines along the Thai border in Ubon Ratchathani, the government spokesman said.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that Deputy Defence Minister General Natthapon Nakpanich will convene a meeting of the Secretariat of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM) at 2pm on Sunday to address the issue.

General Natthapon serves as the director of the SOC-TCBSM.

Sunday’s meeting of the secretariat division will review the Second Army Area’s investigation into an incident on July 16, in which three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine while patrolling near the Chong Bok pass.