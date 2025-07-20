Posted then deleted: Cambodian soldier caught on video carrying landmine near border

A Facebook page specialising in military affairs has released video footage allegedly showing a Cambodian soldier carrying a landmine near the Thai border, raising fresh questions about Phnom Penh’s commitment to the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel mines.
The clip was posted on Saturday (July 19, 2025) by the "Military News" page, showing what appears to be a Cambodian soldier holding a TM-57 landmine—an anti-tank mine originally developed by the Soviet Union—while patrolling a border area.
The footage was reportedly circulated online within Cambodia before being swiftly taken down.
The video has sparked accusations that Cambodia may have violated the Ottawa Convention, officially known as the Mine Ban Treaty, which prohibits the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.
The post directly contradicts a recent Cambodian government statement, in which Phnom Penh reaffirmed its full compliance with the treaty. That statement also highlighted Cambodia’s historical suffering from landmine contamination and claimed that under the leadership of former Prime Minister Hun Sen and current Prime Minister Hun Manet, the country has consistently promoted peace and committed itself to a mine-free world.
Cambodia, a state party to the Ottawa Convention, has in the past been praised for its mine-clearing efforts and hosted two major international summits on landmine eradication in 2024: the 11th Meeting of States Parties and the 5th Review Conference, dubbed the “Siem Reap–Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World.”
However, the resurfacing of visual evidence allegedly showing active landmine handling by Cambodian military personnel has renewed scrutiny.
Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border escalated in July 2025 following an incident in which three Thai soldiers were seriously injured after stepping on landmines while patrolling a disputed area near Chong Bok in Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, close to the border with Cambodia.
The explosion occurred during a routine patrol by the Royal Thai Army’s Suranaree Task Force, which is responsible for securing parts of the border in the Second Army Area.
Thai military officials believe the mines were newly planted, as the area had previously been cleared and marked as safe. The type of explosive device—believed to be anti-personnel landmines—sparked serious concerns, particularly because Cambodia is a signatory to the Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use, production, and transfer of anti-personnel mines.
