Posted then deleted: Cambodian soldier caught on video carrying landmine near border

A Facebook page specialising in military affairs has released video footage allegedly showing a Cambodian soldier carrying a landmine near the Thai border, raising fresh questions about Phnom Penh’s commitment to the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel mines.

The clip was posted on Saturday (July 19, 2025) by the "Military News" page, showing what appears to be a Cambodian soldier holding a TM-57 landmine—an anti-tank mine originally developed by the Soviet Union—while patrolling a border area.

The footage was reportedly circulated online within Cambodia before being swiftly taken down.

The video has sparked accusations that Cambodia may have violated the Ottawa Convention, officially known as the Mine Ban Treaty, which prohibits the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.