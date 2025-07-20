RTA deploys engineering corps, armoured tractors to clear landmines near Chong Bok

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Sunday deployed an engineering company, supported by armoured tractors, to clear anti-personnel landmines allegedly planted by Cambodian troops near the Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani.

The Second Army Area dispatched troops from Company 6021 to carry out the demining operation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Nam Yuen district.

The operation followed a recent incident in which three Thai soldiers were seriously injured after one of them stepped on a plastic anti-personnel mine, believed to have been planted following a border skirmish near Chong Bok at the end of March.