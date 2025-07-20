Thai army urges Cambodia to take responsibility for landmine incident

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, issued a statement on Saturday (July 19, 2025) regarding a recent incident along the Thai-Cambodian border in which Cambodian troops allegedly crossed into Thai territory and planted anti-personnel landmines.

The Thai military views this act as unacceptable and has called on the Cambodian government to take clear and concrete responsibility for the violation of Thai sovereignty.

“Thailand has always upheld the principles of peaceful resolution and good neighbourly relations,” said Maj Gen Withai, “but this incursion poses a direct threat to the safety of our personnel and citizens and severely undermines the trust and cooperation we have sought to build.”