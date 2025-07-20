Thai army urges Cambodia to take responsibility for landmine incident

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, issued a statement on Saturday (July 19, 2025) regarding a recent incident along the Thai-Cambodian border in which Cambodian troops allegedly crossed into Thai territory and planted anti-personnel landmines.
The Thai military views this act as unacceptable and has called on the Cambodian government to take clear and concrete responsibility for the violation of Thai sovereignty.
“Thailand has always upheld the principles of peaceful resolution and good neighbourly relations,” said Maj Gen Withai, “but this incursion poses a direct threat to the safety of our personnel and citizens and severely undermines the trust and cooperation we have sought to build.”
The Royal Thai Armed Forces stressed that prolonged conflict benefits no one and urged Cambodia to take immediate and genuine steps to address the situation. These include a transparent investigation, a public explanation of the facts, and accountability for those involved in the incident.
Withai further stated that individuals responsible for laying landmines inside Thai territory must be prosecuted under applicable laws, to demonstrate Cambodia’s commitment to lawful conduct and to prevent future unauthorised military actions.
The Thai military also called on Cambodia to implement clear and effective safeguards to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. These measures, it said, must ensure that Thai sovereignty is not violated and that no further threats are posed to national security.
Additionally, Cambodia should assess and compensate for the damage caused by the incident, whether to life, property, or public morale. Such reparations are regarded by the Thai side as an essential part of taking responsibility.
“Sustainable relations between neighbouring countries depend on mutual respect for sovereignty and strict adherence to international law,” Maj Gen Witthay emphasised.
He warned that a lack of sincere action and accountability from Cambodia could significantly damage bilateral trust and derail efforts to normalise the situation along the border.
While reaffirming Thailand’s commitment to peaceful dialogue and cooperation, Maj Gen Withai concluded that the Royal Thai Armed Forces remain fully prepared to defend the nation’s sovereignty, stability, and the safety of its people under all circumstances.