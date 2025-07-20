Protest groups rally at Cambodian Embassy over Thai border landmine incident

The student and civic networks including the People's Democratic Reform Committee Students and People Network (PDRC), Dharma Army, and the Centre of People for the Protection of the Monarchy (CPP), led by activist Pichit Chaimongkol ,on Sunday (July 20) marched from Chamai Maruchet Bridge to the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok to protest a recent landmine incident at the Thai-Cambodian border.
The protest followed reports that three Thai soldiers were injured after stepping on landmines in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province.
Upon arrival, the demonstrators delivered speeches from a sound truck, waved Thai flags, and condemned what they described as Cambodia’s deliberate violation of Thai sovereignty. Investigations reportedly confirmed that the mines were newly planted.
Pichit accused the Cambodian government of failing to prevent its troops from crossing into Thai territory and called the act a serious threat to national security.
He also criticised Cambodian military provocations near the Ta Muen Thom Temple, claiming they were acts of disrespect and aggression.
He further stated that the landmine deployment violates the Ottawa Convention, to which Cambodia is a party. The treaty explicitly bans the use of anti-personnel mines, and any such action, Pichit said, constitutes a breach of international law and a clear diplomatic affront.
The activist condemned the timing of Cambodia’s actions, noting that they contradict recent gestures of goodwill, including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent visit to Phnom Penh to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. “Cambodia has clearly shown disregard for bilateral ties and instead chosen to jeopardise regional peace,” he said.
Pichit urged the Thai government to issue a formal protest, warning that continued inaction would force the public to step up and defend national sovereignty.
“We believe Cambodian troops wouldn’t dare lay mines in Thai territory without orders,” he said. “This is an external threat that must be addressed. As Thai citizens, we condemn this act and demand accountability. Anti-personnel mines are deadly weapons, and Cambodia must be held responsible.”
“If Cambodia can mobilise people, so can Thailand,” he said. “If the government continues to remain passive, we are ready to stage a mass rally to defend our sovereignty. Victory Monument is ready to welcome us once again. Don’t just keep meeting—demand action. Call in the Cambodian ambassador for protest without delay.”
Speaking to reporters, Pichit reiterated his group’s core demand: that the Thai government take a firm stance by officially protesting Cambodia’s alleged breach of sovereignty and urgently report the issue to the United Nations. He criticised the government for lacking a proactive approach, claiming Cambodian forces had violated Thai territory more than 700 times in recent years.
He also voiced support for proposals to build a symbolic wall along the Thai-Cambodian border, arguing it would send a clear message of Thailand’s seriousness in defending its land. “If we place the first post, Cambodia won’t dare to shoot. It’s not about provocation—it’s about showing determination,” he said.
He revealed that, following the Bangkok protest, the group plans to deliver equipment to the 2nd Army Region in Nakhon Ratchasima and set up major stages there and in Surin to rally public support. The campaign, titled “United for Sovereignty,” also plans to hold rallies across all four regions of Thailand, with the eastern rally scheduled for August 16. Similar events will follow in the North and South.
Sunday’s protest was monitored by more than 100 police officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 4 and the Special Branch Bureau. Steel barricades were placed around the Cambodian Embassy to ensure order.