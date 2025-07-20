Protest groups rally at Cambodian Embassy over Thai border landmine incident

Pichit urged the Thai government to issue a formal protest, warning that continued inaction would force the public to step up and defend national sovereignty.

“We believe Cambodian troops wouldn’t dare lay mines in Thai territory without orders,” he said. “This is an external threat that must be addressed. As Thai citizens, we condemn this act and demand accountability. Anti-personnel mines are deadly weapons, and Cambodia must be held responsible.”

“If Cambodia can mobilise people, so can Thailand,” he said. “If the government continues to remain passive, we are ready to stage a mass rally to defend our sovereignty. Victory Monument is ready to welcome us once again. Don’t just keep meeting—demand action. Call in the Cambodian ambassador for protest without delay.”

Speaking to reporters, Pichit reiterated his group’s core demand: that the Thai government take a firm stance by officially protesting Cambodia’s alleged breach of sovereignty and urgently report the issue to the United Nations. He criticised the government for lacking a proactive approach, claiming Cambodian forces had violated Thai territory more than 700 times in recent years.

He also voiced support for proposals to build a symbolic wall along the Thai-Cambodian border, arguing it would send a clear message of Thailand’s seriousness in defending its land. “If we place the first post, Cambodia won’t dare to shoot. It’s not about provocation—it’s about showing determination,” he said.

He revealed that, following the Bangkok protest, the group plans to deliver equipment to the 2nd Army Region in Nakhon Ratchasima and set up major stages there and in Surin to rally public support. The campaign, titled “United for Sovereignty,” also plans to hold rallies across all four regions of Thailand, with the eastern rally scheduled for August 16. Similar events will follow in the North and South.

Sunday’s protest was monitored by more than 100 police officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 4 and the Special Branch Bureau. Steel barricades were placed around the Cambodian Embassy to ensure order.