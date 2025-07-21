Thai Foreign Ministry condemns Cambodia over landmine incident, urges accountability

Urgent diplomatic and humanitarian response underway

Nikorndej also revealed that on the afternoon of July 20, the secretariat of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation met to exchange and prepare information ahead of a high-level meeting scheduled for July 21.

He stressed that the issue involves multiple legal and diplomatic frameworks and must be handled with caution. “This is a sensitive moment. Public messaging, especially on social media, must be responsible to avoid misunderstandings or unintentional divisions,” he said.

He urged the public to trust the work of government and security officials and emphasised that national unity was of utmost importance.

TMAC condemns attack, confirms newly planted mines

In a separate statement, the Thailand Mines Action Centre (TMAC) expressed deep concern over the July 16 incident, confirming that unauthorised actors had planted anti-personnel mines in Thai territory near Chong Bok.

Three Thai soldiers were injured, one of whom suffered life-altering injuries resulting in permanent disability.

TMAC’s explosives experts confirmed that the mines used were newly placed and of a type not in use by the Thai military. The area appeared to have been deliberately laid out as a minefield, posing significant danger to security personnel and civilians alike.

The centre condemned the act as a grave breach of the Mine Ban Treaty, also known as the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel mines.

TMAC stressed that both Thailand and Cambodia are parties to the treaty and have committed to ending the use and stockpiling of such weapons, as well as to clearing mines within their territories.

Call for accountability and cooperation

TMAC urged the Cambodian government to take clear and concrete responsibility for the incident. It called for a full and transparent investigation, legal action against those involved, and meaningful steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Furthermore, TMAC called on Cambodia to cease obstructing Thai demining efforts along the border and to actively cooperate in humanitarian mine clearance operations. This, the centre said, would ensure safety and build trust among communities on both sides of the border.

“It is also a matter of joint responsibility under the Ottawa Convention to support peace, human security, and reduce the indiscriminate threat posed by landmines,” TMAC said.