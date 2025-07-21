Online fraud crackdown In Cambodia continues

Senior Chinese officials have expressed their strong support for these efforts and are reportedly offering their full cooperation. This morning, July 20, senior minister Chhay Sinarith, who leads the secretariat of the Ad Hoc Commission to Combat Online Scams, met with Yin Guohai, deputy director-general of the Criminal Investigation Department of China’s Ministry of Public Security, according to the Ministry of Information.
Yin commended the Cambodian government’s strong commitment and the remarkable results of its latest campaign to eradicate technology-based fraud. He noted that China is pleased to continue collaborating, supporting and cooperating with the Cambodian government’s operations to suppress and eliminate such crimes.
Sinarith informed the Chinese official about the government’s campaign, the results of the crackdown, and the referral of cases to court. He welcomed cooperation, professional training and technical assistance from partner countries to enhance the effectiveness and success of the government’s operations. He also expressed gratitude to China for its past cooperation.
According to the information ministry, both sides discussed past experiences in cooperation and agreed to further promote collaboration in information sharing, research and investigations to target locations and arrest suspects involved in technology-based fraud, while continuing legal procedures.
“China has pledged to make every effort to assist Cambodia in swiftly repatriating Chinese nationals who have committed offences in Cambodia back to China as quickly as possible, and considers this a priority task,” said the ministry.
