Online fraud crackdown In Cambodia continues

Yin commended the Cambodian government’s strong commitment and the remarkable results of its latest campaign to eradicate technology-based fraud. He noted that China is pleased to continue collaborating, supporting and cooperating with the Cambodian government’s operations to suppress and eliminate such crimes.

Sinarith informed the Chinese official about the government’s campaign, the results of the crackdown, and the referral of cases to court. He welcomed cooperation, professional training and technical assistance from partner countries to enhance the effectiveness and success of the government’s operations. He also expressed gratitude to China for its past cooperation.