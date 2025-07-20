Despite deals, US tariffs pose a challenge to export-oriented Asian economies

But analysts at the London-based research firm BMI noted that the impact of the increased tariffs, which will be enforced from August 1, can be mitigated by the results of bilateral deals.

Several members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, like Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, are negotiating with the US to reduce the tariffs that US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose.

ASEAN countries that are part of BRICS are also facing more pressure from the US. Trump has warned that he would impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on any country aligning with what he called the "anti-American policies" of BRICS.