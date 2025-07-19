Trump says BRICS would end quickly if they ever form in a meaningful way

"When I heard about this group from BRICS, six countries, basically, I hit them very, very hard. And if they ever really form in a meaningful way, it will end very quickly," Trump said without naming the countries. "We can never let anyone play games with us."

Trump also said he was committed to preserving the dollar's global status as a reserve currency and pledged to never allow the creation of a central bank digital currency in America.

Trump announced the new tariff on July 6, saying it would apply to any country aligning itself with what he called the "anti-American policies" of the BRICS group.