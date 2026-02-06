Line Man Wongnai weighs international IPO as Thai market appeal wanes

The Singapore-registered startup, which counts Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Naver Corp. as major backers, is currently scouting locations in Hong Kong and the United States to capture higher valuations and deeper liquidity.

Chief Executive Officer Yod Chinsupakul confirmed that while the company had previously engaged banks for a 2025 listing in Bangkok, those plans are now on ice.

The 43-year-old founder noted that a final decision regarding the new listing venue is expected by late June.

This strategic pivot reflects a growing trend of high-growth Thai firms seeking greener pastures abroad, driven by a domestic environment currently hamstrung by political volatility and a sluggish post-pandemic recovery.