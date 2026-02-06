Viral ‘Sabai Breast Cloth with Jeans’ Trend Shakes Up Cultural Economy, Golden Opportunity for Thai SMEs

The viral “Sabai breast cloth with jeans” trend, stemming from Kratae’s song, has become a symbol of modern Thai identity. This unique fusion of traditional Thai attire, specifically the “Sabai breast cloth”, with jeans, has gained traction among celebrities and Gen Z, breaking old fashion barriers and making Thai clothing more accessible and contemporary.

This trend has created a golden opportunity for SMEs to generate income in various ways. From ready-to-wear Sabai breast cloth designs and jeans collaborations to rental businesses in secondary cities and handmade accessories, Thai SMEs have a chance to capitalise on this viral sensation.

The Bangkok City song by Kratae introduced the “Sabai breast cloth with jeans” look, featuring vibrant Sabai paired with jeans, sparking fresh interest in the fashion world. The accompanying online campaign, #BangkokCityChallenge, offered over 200,000 baht in prize money to encourage people to showcase their own interpretations of the trend. This has led to viral content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with millions of views.