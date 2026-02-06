Viral ‘Sabai Breast Cloth with Jeans’ Trend Shakes Up Cultural Economy, Golden Opportunity for Thai SMEs

The viral “Sabai breast cloth with jeans” trend, stemming from Kratae’s song, has become a symbol of modern Thai identity. This unique fusion of traditional Thai attire, specifically the “Sabai breast cloth”, with jeans, has gained traction among celebrities and Gen Z, breaking old fashion barriers and making Thai clothing more accessible and contemporary.
This trend has created a golden opportunity for SMEs to generate income in various ways. From ready-to-wear Sabai breast cloth designs and jeans collaborations to rental businesses in secondary cities and handmade accessories, Thai SMEs have a chance to capitalise on this viral sensation.
The Bangkok City song by Kratae introduced the “Sabai breast cloth with jeans” look, featuring vibrant Sabai paired with jeans, sparking fresh interest in the fashion world. The accompanying online campaign, #BangkokCityChallenge, offered over 200,000 baht in prize money to encourage people to showcase their own interpretations of the trend. This has led to viral content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with millions of views.
Celebrities and influencers, including Sririta Jensen, Anntonia Porsild, PP Punpreedee, and Thanya Thanyares, have joined the trend, wearing Sabai breast cloths with jeans in creative and accessible ways. The trend reflects the breaking of old conventions by Gen Z, who view the Sabai breast cloth as not just something for special occasions but something that can grow alongside modern lifestyles.
The "Sabai breast cloth with jeans" trend has already started generating business for SMEs in the textile and apparel industries. Opportunities include:
In secondary cities, SMEs are opening rental businesses, offering Sabai breast cloth-jeans outfits, with services priced at around 300-500 baht. Similarly, handmade jewellery has become a hot business, with accessories like flower earrings or pearl necklaces offering a modern yet traditional touch.
The digital and creative sector has also benefited from the trend, with AI technology used to create fashion images for social media, allowing SMEs to offer bespoke services, such as 8K portrait photography at popular landmarks.
The Thai government has supported this trend through initiatives like “One Family, One Soft Power” (OFOS), aiming to boost the fashion industry and create new startup opportunities. Furthermore, the government is pushing for the “Thai traditional costume” to be recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by the end of 2026, which would help promote global recognition and increase the value of Thai fashion sustainably.
In conclusion, the “Sabai breast cloth with jeans” phenomenon is a golden opportunity for Thai SMEs to innovate and bring cultural capital into the global fashion scene, turning a viral trend into a sustainable revenue stream.