Thai Silk Goes Global: Royal Initiative Drives Kimono Collection Launch in Japan

Thailand partners with a key Kyoto merchant to launch the 'Thai Fabric Kimono' collection, transforming local silks into high fashion under a royal preservation scheme.

Thailand’s woven textiles are set for a major push into the Japanese market as the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (SACIT) prepare to launch a unique “Thai Fabric Kimono” collection later this month.

The collection, developed in partnership with OMIYA Co., Ltd., a prestigious kimono fabric merchant based in Kyoto, is a direct extension of the royal initiative “Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanuk” (Thai Fabric, Fun to Wear), championed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the DITP, confirmed that the official launch will take place on November 25, 2025, in Tokyo and Kyoto.

The project aims to uphold the royal wish of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to revitalise and promote Thai fabrics globally, enhancing their international image and export value.

