Thailand Launches Aggressive Amazon Push to Hit 200 Million Baht US E-Commerce Goal

Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, has launched an aggressive campaign in New York to capture a significant share of the lucrative US e-commerce market, targeting sales of at least 200 million baht within two years.
The initiative centres on the "TOPTHAI" online retail storefront established on Amazon, the US's dominant e-commerce platform, aimed squarely at supporting Thai Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).
Suparporn Sookmark, Deputy Director-General of the DITP, led a team to New York to advance the "TOPTHAI x Amazon" project, which she identified as a flagship program designed to give new Thai exporters a concrete path to market expansion.
The DITP is aiming for sales of no less than 60 million baht from the Amazon partnership within the first year alone. The project is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Amazon Global Selling in late 2024.
Current efforts, run in coordination with Thai Trade Offices in New York and Los Angeles, feature 20 brands and over 200 items in the TOPTHAI storefront, ranging from processed foods and dried fruits to apparel and health products.
A recent promotional event, "Taste of Thai SELECT," in New York on 18 September 2025, received an "overwhelming response from Americans."
The DITP expects these activities to help over 200 Thai entrepreneurs enter the Amazon market and contribute to the 60-million-baht sales target in the first year.
Looking ahead to 2026, the DITP plans to significantly expand the scope of the project:
Fashion Focus: The department intends to forge new partnerships in New York—a global fashion capital—to penetrate the online US fashion and lifestyle market.
Offline-to-Online (O2O): Plans are underway for an O2O event in mid-2026 under the TOPTHAI project to widen channels for new industries.
Food Platforms: The DITP is in talks with restaurant and product information platforms in New York to promote Thai food products and recommend Thai SELECT restaurants, building on an existing e-commerce cooperation with the H Mart supermarket chain.
The TOPTHAI project is now in its fifth year, having successfully introduced over 2,400 Thai brands to international consumers across 11 countries and generated a total trade value exceeding 800 million baht through partners like Tmall, Shopee, and Rakuten.
The DITP has signaled future plans to expand this successful model to new markets in the United Kingdom and Europe.