Thailand Launches Aggressive Amazon Push to Hit 200 Million Baht US E-Commerce Goal

Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, has launched an aggressive campaign in New York to capture a significant share of the lucrative US e-commerce market, targeting sales of at least 200 million baht within two years.

The initiative centres on the "TOPTHAI" online retail storefront established on Amazon, the US's dominant e-commerce platform, aimed squarely at supporting Thai Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Suparporn Sookmark, Deputy Director-General of the DITP, led a team to New York to advance the "TOPTHAI x Amazon" project, which she identified as a flagship program designed to give new Thai exporters a concrete path to market expansion.

The DITP is aiming for sales of no less than 60 million baht from the Amazon partnership within the first year alone. The project is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Amazon Global Selling in late 2024.

Current efforts, run in coordination with Thai Trade Offices in New York and Los Angeles, feature 20 brands and over 200 items in the TOPTHAI storefront, ranging from processed foods and dried fruits to apparel and health products.