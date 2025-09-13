DITP: Thailand's Gateway to Global Trade Success

Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is positioning itself as the kingdom's premier trade facilitation agency, with ambitious plans to rank amongst Asia's top five for international trade competitiveness by 2027.

Operating under the Ministry of Commerce, the 73-year-old government agency has undergone significant modernisation under Director-General Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, who recently outlined the department's evolved mission during a podcast interview.

"Our role is straightforward—promoting international trade," Sunanta explained. "But we can't just promote alone; we must also develop entrepreneurs, help create added value, find marketing channels, and provide information services about international trade."

Strategic Framework and Global Reach

DITP operates through an extensive network of 58 Thai Trade Centres worldwide, serving as a vital bridge between Thai exporters and international markets whilst championing the global aspirations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The agency's comprehensive approach is built on four strategic pillars: developing Thai entrepreneurs' potential for international business, promoting value creation for Thai products and services, expanding global market channels, and continuously elevating service quality.

Under Ms.Sunanta's leadership, DITP has embraced a "3E" framework—Enable, Empower, and Expand—designed to enhance entrepreneurs' competitive capabilities, provide them with international trading tools, and broaden Thailand's global trade presence.