DITP: Thailand's Gateway to Global Trade Success

Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is positioning itself as the kingdom's premier trade facilitation agency, with ambitious plans to rank amongst Asia's top five for international trade competitiveness by 2027.
Operating under the Ministry of Commerce, the 73-year-old government agency has undergone significant modernisation under Director-General Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, who recently outlined the department's evolved mission during a podcast interview.
"Our role is straightforward—promoting international trade," Sunanta explained. "But we can't just promote alone; we must also develop entrepreneurs, help create added value, find marketing channels, and provide information services about international trade."
Strategic Framework and Global Reach
DITP operates through an extensive network of 58 Thai Trade Centres worldwide, serving as a vital bridge between Thai exporters and international markets whilst championing the global aspirations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The agency's comprehensive approach is built on four strategic pillars: developing Thai entrepreneurs' potential for international business, promoting value creation for Thai products and services, expanding global market channels, and continuously elevating service quality.
Under Ms.Sunanta's leadership, DITP has embraced a "3E" framework—Enable, Empower, and Expand—designed to enhance entrepreneurs' competitive capabilities, provide them with international trading tools, and broaden Thailand's global trade presence.
"We provide knowledge from those who know absolutely nothing about international trade—essentially from zero—to those who already have some knowledge," Sunanta said, emphasising the department's comprehensive support philosophy.
Digital Transformation and Strategic Partnerships
Recognising evolving global commerce trends, DITP has embraced digital transformation through initiatives including Thaitrade.com, the official Thailand B2B e-marketplace established in 2011. The platform consolidates Thai export products, serving as the primary gateway for international trade partners seeking Thai suppliers.
Recent strategic partnerships demonstrate DITP's commitment to expanding digital market access. The department signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon Global Selling to boost Thai SME exports to the US market, focusing on educational programs and market understanding initiatives.
Additionally, DITP partnered with Rakuten Group in May 2024 for Thai product promotion, further diversifying digital market channels and strengthening e-commerce export capabilities.
Expanding Beyond Traditional Trade
Perhaps most notably, DITP has ventured into previously unexplored territories under Sunanta's leadership, moving beyond traditional goods and services into creative industries.
"Over DITP's 73 years, we focused mainly on goods trade and traditional services. But now we have art toys, cartoon characters, films, books, creative ideas, and even software writing, which we never thought our people could achieve to this extent," she revealed.
Recent successes include taking Thailand's writers' association to Taiwan's Books Fair, where they received unexpected popularity and secured business matching opportunities for book translation rights, particularly into Chinese.
The entertainment sector has proved equally successful, with DITP recently accompanying film and series entrepreneurs to the Hong Kong Film Festival. "This year we received exceptional interest, especially in Thai series—Y series were at the forefront," Sunanta noted, highlighting Thailand's emergence as a premier film production destination.
Comprehensive Support Services
DITP's service framework addresses multiple aspects of international trade development through four key areas:
People Development encompasses comprehensive training programmes ranging from basic export knowledge to specialised courses in brand development and design. The department also creates business networks within ASEAN markets through the DITP AEC Club.
Market Expansion involves creating international trade channels through domestic trade shows like THAIFEX-Anuga Asia, overseas exhibitions including TOP THAI BRANDS, business matching missions, and online platforms.
Product Value Enhancement focuses on developing Thai products through the Thailand Trust Mark (T Mark) certification programme and the Design Excellence Award (DEmark) for outstanding product design.
Service Excellence maintains multiple channels including walk-in consultations, the 1169 international trade hotline, mobile applications, and integrated export documentation services through the One Stop Export Centre.
Modernisation and Future Vision
Despite being 73 years old, DITP has undergone comprehensive modernisation, culminating in a complete rebranding in March 2024. The agency now positions itself as "a frontline agency with duties at the forefront," emphasising agility and responsiveness to rapidly changing global trade dynamics.
"Even though we're seniors, we must adapt," Sunanta acknowledged, reflecting on the organisation's transformation in response to disruptive global changes.
Looking ahead to 2025, she outlined plans for deeper market engagement: "We'll need to work more in-depth. We'll need to penetrate the real thing, the real voice, drill down into product lines more, have them meet each other, have them pair up."
Her message to potential partners remains straightforward: "Everything that can be sold, we do. If you can't think of anything, come to DITP first. We provide comprehensive international trade services all in one place."
With Thailand's 2027 vision firmly in sight, DITP continues strengthening its position as the kingdom's strategic trade partner, supporting exporters from conception to international success whilst maintaining its commitment to excellence across traditional and emerging sectors.
The Department of International Trade Promotion operates 58 Thai Trade Centers worldwide and provides comprehensive support through its Service Centre, international trade hotline (1169), and digital platforms including www.thaitrade.com, www.ditp.go.th, and the DITP ONE mobile application.