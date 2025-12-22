Jan29 Adjusts IPO Plan, Targets mai Listing in Early 2026

Mr. Phachara Sunthornwiphat, Chief Executive Officer of Jan29 Co., Ltd. (Public), stated that the Company has focused on strengthening its internal readiness, including organizational structure, accounting systems, and internal control frameworks, to fully comply with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), thereby reinforcing investor confidence and supporting sustainable long-term growth.

Jan29 currently meets the qualifications for listing on the mai. Since 2023, the Company has adopted financial reporting standards for Publicly Accountable Entities (PAEs) and is audited by DIA International Co., Ltd., a licensed audit firm. The Company’s revenue base remains primarily derived from government and state enterprise projects.

Over the past three years, Jan29 has demonstrated consistent operating performance. Revenue increased from THB 343.07 million in 2022 to THB 398.78 million in 2023, representing growth of 16.24%. In 2024, revenue totaled THB 360.47 million, a decrease of 9.61% year-on-year due to political uncertainties and delays in government budget disbursement. Despite this, net profit rose by 8.97% to THB 32.34 million, driven by effective cost management and expansion into private-sector clients.