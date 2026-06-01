Japan outlines multilayered plan to improve LGBT understanding

Japan’s government has drafted its first basic programme to deepen public understanding of LGBT people and other sexual minorities, setting out a multilayered drive to improve knowledge of gender and sexual diversity, as shown in the draft on Monday (June 1).

The draft was submitted to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and approved by the party on the same day.

The government plans to adopt the programme at a cabinet meeting as early as this month.

Under the draft, awareness-raising efforts would be advanced through schools, local communities, households and workplaces.

It says some sexual minorities “experience confusion, anxiety and difficulties in daily life due to insufficient public understanding.”