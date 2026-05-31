Japan and Philippines to launch surface-to-ship missile export talks

Japan and the Philippines will start talks on the possible export of surface-to-ship missiles, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro confirmed on Sunday (May 31).

Koizumi disclosed the plan to reporters in Singapore after meeting Teodoro earlier in the day.

Type-88 surface-to-ship guided missiles operated by Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force are expected to be among the candidates.

The Philippine side is believed to have shown interest in acquiring the missiles after Japan’s Self-Defence Forces used them in the Balikatan multilateral exercises held in Manila between April and May.