Japan and Philippines to launch surface-to-ship missile export talks

Japan and the Philippines will start talks on the possible export of surface-to-ship missiles, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro confirmed on Sunday (May 31).
Koizumi disclosed the plan to reporters in Singapore after meeting Teodoro earlier in the day.
Type-88 surface-to-ship guided missiles operated by Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force are expected to be among the candidates.
The Philippine side is believed to have shown interest in acquiring the missiles after Japan’s Self-Defence Forces used them in the Balikatan multilateral exercises held in Manila between April and May.
The SDF had participated in the annual drills, organised by the United States and the Philippines, as an observer since 2012.
This year, it joined the exercises on a full-scale basis for the first time after the Japan-Philippine reciprocal access agreement entered into force in September 2025.
The possible procurement of Type-88 missiles is expected to bolster the deterrent and response capabilities of the Philippines, which remains in confrontation with China in the South China Sea.
Koizumi also said he and Teodoro broadly agreed that Abukuma-class destroyers from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force would be transferred to the Philippines as soon as they are decommissioned.
A TC-90 training aircraft will also be delivered to the Philippines within fiscal 2027.
Koizumi separately met Singapore’s Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing.
They confirmed plans to establish a working group between Japanese and Singaporean defence authorities to strengthen cooperation in maritime and air domains, defence industries and technological foundations, following Japan’s April revisions to its three principles on defence equipment transfers and their implementation guidelines.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]