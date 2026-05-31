Thailand eyes wider air links, Krabi aviation hub to boost secondary-city tourism

For international flights, the focus is on pushing direct services to high-potential tourism provinces, including Krabi, Surat Thani and Hua Hin. The target markets include travellers from Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Krabi positioned as southern aviation hub

The government plans to develop Krabi Airport into a key tourism aviation hub for the South, supporting the continued growth of foreign tourist arrivals.

Krabi is being placed at the centre of the government’s aviation-tourism strategy because of its potential to connect international travellers directly with southern destinations, reducing pressure on major gateway airports and encouraging visitors to travel beyond traditional hubs.

The plan is also intended to support the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s policy of creating new travel routes and promoting secondary destinations.

Seven secondary provinces targeted for airport development

The Transport Ministry has identified seven secondary provinces where airport development will be accelerated to support future growth.

The target provinces are:

North : Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Nan and Phrae

: Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Nan and Phrae South : Nakhon Si Thammarat and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan

: Nakhon Si Thammarat and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan Northeast: Roi Et

Relevant agencies have been instructed to prepare joint action plans to upgrade these regional airports into “Airports for Regional Development”.

The concept is aimed at turning regional airports into engines for local economic growth, tourism expansion and better transport connectivity.

Aviation workforce and services to support long-term growth

The meeting also discussed preparations to support the long-term growth of Thailand’s aviation industry.

The Civil Aviation Training Centre will prepare to accommodate trainee pilots under Thai Airways’ recruitment plan by accelerating commercial pilot licence training.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel will work with relevant agencies to provide short-stay accommodation for passengers and airline staff who may need rooms during travel disruptions or overnight transits.

The Department of Airports confirmed its readiness in terms of airport capacity, personnel and local transport links.

“The government is determined to use air transport as a key tool to drive the economy, tourism and income distribution to the regions, while upgrading Thailand into a regional travel hub and key destination in a concrete way,” Lalida said.

