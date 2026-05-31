Thailand eyes wider air links, Krabi aviation hub to boost secondary-city tourism

The government is moving to expand air links between major and secondary cities, with Thai Airways asked to consider more domestic and direct international routes as part of a plan to position Krabi Airport as a southern aviation hub and spread tourism income across the regions.
Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Periswiwatana said the administration of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was accelerating efforts to upgrade Thailand into a key travel destination in the region through integrated transport and tourism infrastructure development.
The move follows discussions involving the Department of Airports, the Civil Aviation Training Centre, Thai Airways International Plc and Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel.
The meeting aimed to set out plans to increase flight routes and improve travel connectivity from “main cities to secondary cities”, with the goal of stimulating local economies and ensuring tourism revenue reaches communities more widely.
Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit assigned Thai Airways to consider increasing flights to better serve both the public and tourists.
The proposed expansion covers two main areas.
For domestic flights, Thai Airways was asked to consider adding routes to airports under the Department of Airports, including Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Udon Thani.
For international flights, the focus is on pushing direct services to high-potential tourism provinces, including Krabi, Surat Thani and Hua Hin. The target markets include travellers from Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong.
The government plans to develop Krabi Airport into a key tourism aviation hub for the South, supporting the continued growth of foreign tourist arrivals.
Krabi is being placed at the centre of the government’s aviation-tourism strategy because of its potential to connect international travellers directly with southern destinations, reducing pressure on major gateway airports and encouraging visitors to travel beyond traditional hubs.
The plan is also intended to support the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s policy of creating new travel routes and promoting secondary destinations.
Seven secondary provinces targeted for airport development
The Transport Ministry has identified seven secondary provinces where airport development will be accelerated to support future growth.
The target provinces are:
Relevant agencies have been instructed to prepare joint action plans to upgrade these regional airports into “Airports for Regional Development”.
The concept is aimed at turning regional airports into engines for local economic growth, tourism expansion and better transport connectivity.
The meeting also discussed preparations to support the long-term growth of Thailand’s aviation industry.
The Civil Aviation Training Centre will prepare to accommodate trainee pilots under Thai Airways’ recruitment plan by accelerating commercial pilot licence training.
Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel will work with relevant agencies to provide short-stay accommodation for passengers and airline staff who may need rooms during travel disruptions or overnight transits.
The Department of Airports confirmed its readiness in terms of airport capacity, personnel and local transport links.
“The government is determined to use air transport as a key tool to drive the economy, tourism and income distribution to the regions, while upgrading Thailand into a regional travel hub and key destination in a concrete way,” Lalida said.