Bangkok international school inspected over alleged licence and work-permit violations

Thai education, immigration and labour officials have inspected an international school in Bangkok’s Pridi Banomyong area after finding it allegedly operated without a licence and employed six foreign teachers without work permits.

The inspection was carried out on May 29 by officials from the Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC), Immigration Division 1 and the Department of Employment under the Labour Ministry.

The operation followed a tip-off that the school had been conducting classes without a licence to establish an educational institution.

School allegedly advertised admissions despite lacking approval

Monthon Phaksuwan, secretary-general of the Private Education Commission, said OPEC had received information that an international school in the Pridi Banomyong area was providing education without authorisation.