Bangkok international school inspected over alleged licence and work-permit violations

Thai education, immigration and labour officials have inspected an international school in Bangkok’s Pridi Banomyong area after finding it allegedly operated without a licence and employed six foreign teachers without work permits.
The inspection was carried out on May 29 by officials from the Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC), Immigration Division 1 and the Department of Employment under the Labour Ministry.
The operation followed a tip-off that the school had been conducting classes without a licence to establish an educational institution.
Monthon Phaksuwan, secretary-general of the Private Education Commission, said OPEC had received information that an international school in the Pridi Banomyong area was providing education without authorisation.
He then ordered OPEC officials responsible for international schools to conduct a preliminary review.
The review found that the school had not been granted permission by OPEC. However, it had allegedly advertised admissions for students from kindergarten to secondary level, offered classes using a foreign curriculum and published images of classroom activities.
OPEC said such actions could constitute offences under the Private School Act, prompting the agency to approve a joint inspection with Immigration Division 1 and the Department of Employment.
During the inspection, officials found that the international school did not have a legal licence to operate.
They also found several foreign nationals working as teachers in different subjects.
After checking individual documents, officials found six foreign nationals from the Philippines and Myanmar who allegedly did not have work permits.
OPEC has lodged a police report with investigators at Khlong Tan Police Station so legal action can proceed.
Monthon stressed that anyone seeking to open a private school must first obtain proper authorisation from OPEC.
He urged parents and members of the public to exercise caution when choosing private schools for their children.
He warned that unauthorised schools could create serious problems for both parents and students, including the risk of sudden closure, poor-quality education and qualifications not recognised by the Education Ministry.
OPEC said people can check the list of legally authorised private schools at school.opec.go.th.
Anyone with information about private schools operating without proper authorisation, or engaging in actions that may violate the law, can report it to OPEC by email at [email protected] or through the Education Ministry complaint hotline at 1579.