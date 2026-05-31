Thailand’s regional economy comes under pressure from rising costs

SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2026
Thailand’s regional economy comes under pressure from rising costs

Consumer prices rose in April amid fuel and living-cost pressures, while confidence remained weak and farm income fell across all regions.

  • Thailand's regional economy slowed in April 2026, pressured by rising inflation, with the consumer price index increasing by 2.89% due to higher fuel and living costs.
  • A key factor in the slowdown was a contraction in farm income across every region, with the North experiencing the sharpest decline of 13.3%.
  • The economic downturn is also reflected in persistently low consumer confidence, which fell to a pessimistic level of 45.0 and remained low in all regions.

Thailand’s regional economy in April 2026 showed signs of slowing, amid pressure from faster inflation driven by higher oil prices and rising living costs.

Farm income contracted in every region, with the North hit hardest, while the consumer confidence index remained persistently low.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office reported on the trade and economic situation in the regions in April 2026, saying the headline consumer price index rose by 2.89% overall as domestic fuel prices increased in line with the conflict in the Middle East.

This pushed up public transport fares, while prices of ready-to-eat food also rose.

Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index fell from the previous month to 45.0, remaining in the pessimistic range for a second consecutive month and in the pessimistic range in every region.

Nationwide visitor revenue in March 2026 stood at THB231.702 billion, up 0.5%, with Bangkok and its surrounding provinces recording the highest growth at 4.0%.

Farm income in February 2026 contracted by 4.2% and fell in every region, with the North posting the steepest decline at 13.3%.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • The economy of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces showed the headline consumer price index in April 2026 rising by 2.56%, while the consumer confidence index increased to 49.7. Visitor revenue stood at THB70.782 billion, up 4.0%, while agricultural income contracted by 11.2%.

Central region

  • The Central region’s economy showed the headline consumer price index in April 2026 rising by 2.97%, while the consumer confidence index fell to 43.1. Visitor revenue stood at THB53.378 billion, down 4.1%, while agricultural income contracted by 6.1%.

North

  • The North’s economy showed the headline consumer price index in April 2026 rising by 2.83%, while the consumer confidence index fell to 43.2. Visitor revenue stood at THB17.369 billion, down 1.1%, while agricultural income contracted by 13.3%.

Northeast

  • The Northeast’s economy showed the headline consumer price index in April 2026 rising by 2.70%, while the consumer confidence index fell to 46.8. Visitor revenue stood at THB9.831 billion, down 3.2%, while agricultural income contracted by 10.8%.

South

  • The South’s economy showed the headline consumer price index in April 2026 rising by 3.91%, while the consumer confidence index fell to 44.5. Visitor revenue stood at THB80.342 billion, down 0.8%, while agricultural income contracted by 7.6%.
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