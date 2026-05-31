Thailand’s regional economy comes under pressure from rising costs

Thailand’s regional economy in April 2026 showed signs of slowing, amid pressure from faster inflation driven by higher oil prices and rising living costs.

Farm income contracted in every region, with the North hit hardest, while the consumer confidence index remained persistently low.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office reported on the trade and economic situation in the regions in April 2026, saying the headline consumer price index rose by 2.89% overall as domestic fuel prices increased in line with the conflict in the Middle East.

This pushed up public transport fares, while prices of ready-to-eat food also rose.