Thailand’s regional economy comes under pressure from rising costs

Thailand’s regional economy in April 2026 showed signs of slowing, amid pressure from faster inflation driven by higher oil prices and rising living costs.
Farm income contracted in every region, with the North hit hardest, while the consumer confidence index remained persistently low.
The Trade Policy and Strategy Office reported on the trade and economic situation in the regions in April 2026, saying the headline consumer price index rose by 2.89% overall as domestic fuel prices increased in line with the conflict in the Middle East.
This pushed up public transport fares, while prices of ready-to-eat food also rose.
Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index fell from the previous month to 45.0, remaining in the pessimistic range for a second consecutive month and in the pessimistic range in every region.
Nationwide visitor revenue in March 2026 stood at THB231.702 billion, up 0.5%, with Bangkok and its surrounding provinces recording the highest growth at 4.0%.
Farm income in February 2026 contracted by 4.2% and fell in every region, with the North posting the steepest decline at 13.3%.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
Central region
North
Northeast
South