ONWR warns 15 provinces across Thailand of heavy rain and flood risk

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned people in 15 provinces nationwide to monitor continuing accumulated heavy rainfall, which may exceed 100 millimetres within 12 hours from Friday (May 29, 2026) to Monday (June 1, 2026), creating a risk of flash floods, forest run-off and flooding in community areas, especially in Phuket, where there are constraints on handling large volumes of rain.

Latest monitoring and assessment of the water situation found that Thailand remains under the influence of a fairly strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough across upper Thailand.

As a result, rainfall has increased in many areas, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places.