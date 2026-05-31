Thailand’s Virtual Bank raises debt question after overseas cases

Thailand’s household debt situation remains a matter to watch, even though the ratio of household debt has fallen from a previous high of 92% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 86.7%, or about THB16.6 trillion.

However, there are still trends and pressures that could push household debt above its current level.

At a press conference on Thai social conditions in the first quarter of 2026 held by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), or the state planning agency, Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the NESDC, said the issue of household debt monitoring now included a new factor that could accelerate a rise in household debt in the future: the launch of “branchless commercial banks” (Virtual Banks), which are beginning to emerge in Thailand.

Virtual Banks may need to be monitored for possible increases in debt creation.