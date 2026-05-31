Thailand’s Virtual Bank raises debt question after overseas cases

Thailand’s household debt situation remains a matter to watch, even though the ratio of household debt has fallen from a previous high of 92% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 86.7%, or about THB16.6 trillion.
However, there are still trends and pressures that could push household debt above its current level.
At a press conference on Thai social conditions in the first quarter of 2026 held by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), or the state planning agency, Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the NESDC, said the issue of household debt monitoring now included a new factor that could accelerate a rise in household debt in the future: the launch of “branchless commercial banks” (Virtual Banks), which are beginning to emerge in Thailand.
Virtual Banks may need to be monitored for possible increases in debt creation.
NESDC is concerned that branchless banks may raise household debt
The Bank of Thailand’s policy to allow branchless commercial bank providers is an important approach to expanding public access to financial services, particularly for groups that still lack access to traditional credit services.
The services are provided through digital systems and use data from digital systems both inside and outside the financial sector, such as payment data, online trading records and utility bill payment histories, in loan assessments.
This helps reduce the limitations of traditional credit services and gives the public more opportunities to access funding.
However, the risks of increased debt creation may also need to be considered, as seen in cases overseas.
Bangkokbiznews compiled examples of situations in countries where Virtual Banks have already been introduced and have affected household debt and increased borrowing among the public.
They include:
The main reasons branchless banks can easily increase public debt are:
Kobsak Pootrakool, director and senior executive vice-president of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, said the emergence of Virtual Banks in Thailand in the initial phase, around the first four to five years, was likely to remain relatively small.
Initial lending was expected to be about THB50 billion, which, compared with large commercial banks, may not have an immediate broad impact.
The THB50 billion amount is considered very small compared with large commercial banks.
For example, compared with a unit of a major bank such as Bangkok Bank, whose lending to SMEs alone is estimated at more than THB200 billion to THB400 billion, the THB50 billion size of Virtual Banks is very small.
“This should not be a cause for concern, because Virtual Banks will need considerable time to build a base, both in terms of attracting deposits and extending loans. Therefore, in the initial phase, they will not push household debt up too sharply,” Kobsak said.