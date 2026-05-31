Bangkok voters favour independent candidates in governor poll

Bangkok voters appear to be leaning strongly towards independent candidates in the upcoming Bangkok governor election, according to a new survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) Poll Research Centre.

The poll, titled “Bangkok Governor: Independent vs. Party-Affiliated”, was conducted from May 25-26, 2026, among 1,310 eligible voters aged 18 and above across all 50 districts of Bangkok.

Respondents came from a range of educational backgrounds, occupations and income groups. All were officially registered residents of Bangkok.