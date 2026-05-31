Monsoon downpours and rough seas keep Thailand on high alert

Thailand is forecast to see continuous rain, with heavy rain in some areas and very heavy rain in places, during May 30 and May 31, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its advance weather outlook for the period to June 5.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough lying across upper Thailand, together with a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

From June 1 to June 5, rainfall in upper Thailand is expected to decrease, though heavy rain is still forecast in some areas.

The South and the East will continue to see heavy to very heavy rain in some places, as the rather strong south-west monsoon remains over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers the upper Bay of Bengal and Myanmar.

Wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea will remain rather strong throughout the period, with waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.