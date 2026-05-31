Thailand pushes Hua Hin Airport upgrade for foreign flights

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana said on Saturday (May 30, 2026) that the government under Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was moving ahead with policies to stimulate the economy and distribute income to the regions by upgrading transport and tourism infrastructure.
The aim is to increase the potential of secondary cities and create new economic opportunities for local people, particularly by pushing Hua Hin Airport as a key tourism gateway for the upper South and the Gulf of Thailand coast, supporting foreign tourists and connecting regional economies.
The Deputy Government Spokesperson said Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit had visited Prachuap Khiri Khan province to monitor progress in the development of Hua Hin Airport, to accelerate construction projects and prepare for international flights under the “Airport for Regional Development” approach, or the upgrading of airports as key mechanisms for regional economic development and secondary-city tourism.
Instructions were given to the Department of Airports to speed up the road tunnel construction project and the expansion of the safety area around runway 16 at Hua Hin Airport, so that the work is completed on schedule by August 2026.
This is intended to raise safety standards in line with the requirements of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and support the future opening of direct flights from abroad.
He also instructed officials to prepare short- and long-term plans to address safety shortcomings, while expediting the application for a public aerodrome operating certificate from CAAT.
This is to build confidence among foreign airlines that Hua Hin Airport has the capacity to safely handle flights and passengers in line with international standards, which is considered an important factor in opening new flight routes into Thailand.
The Deputy Government Spokesperson added that the Ministry of Transport had also integrated cooperation with all sectors in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, including state agencies, tourism businesses, airlines and hotel operators, to jointly push for the opening of direct international flight routes.
The focus is on high-potential tourists, long-stay tourists and health tourism groups, in line with the government’s policy to upgrade the quality tourism economy and distribute income to secondary provinces.
On tourist facilitation, discussions have been held on ways to prepare comprehensive tourism packages covering air tickets, accommodation and travel services, as well as the readiness of relevant agencies, including immigration, customs, plant quarantine and animal quarantine checkpoints, to support the opening of international flights effectively.
Hua Hin Airport can currently handle 300 passengers per hour, has a 2,100 x 35 metre runway and an apron capable of accommodating two A320 or B737-800 aircraft at the same time.
Between 2018 and 2020, it previously operated international flights on the Kuala Lumpur–Hua Hin–Kuala Lumpur route before the service was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 situation, while Thai AirAsia currently continues to operate the Chiang Mai–Hua Hin route.
“The government is confident that upgrading Hua Hin Airport will be another key mechanism to stimulate the economy and tourism and distribute income to the regions, help create jobs and income for people and operators in the area, and push Hua Hin to become a fully fledged international destination in the future,” Lalida said.