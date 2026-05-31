Thailand pushes Hua Hin Airport upgrade for foreign flights

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana said on Saturday (May 30, 2026) that the government under Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was moving ahead with policies to stimulate the economy and distribute income to the regions by upgrading transport and tourism infrastructure.

The aim is to increase the potential of secondary cities and create new economic opportunities for local people, particularly by pushing Hua Hin Airport as a key tourism gateway for the upper South and the Gulf of Thailand coast, supporting foreign tourists and connecting regional economies.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson said Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit had visited Prachuap Khiri Khan province to monitor progress in the development of Hua Hin Airport, to accelerate construction projects and prepare for international flights under the “Airport for Regional Development” approach, or the upgrading of airports as key mechanisms for regional economic development and secondary-city tourism.

Instructions were given to the Department of Airports to speed up the road tunnel construction project and the expansion of the safety area around runway 16 at Hua Hin Airport, so that the work is completed on schedule by August 2026.