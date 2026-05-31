Central bank meetings to shape markets as oil adds inflation pressure

Federal Reserve (Fed)

For the United States, the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting in June is seen as one of the meetings markets have focused on most closely in several years.

Although most of the market expects the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged, the importance of the meeting does not lie in whether rates are raised or cut, but in the views and tone of the new Fed chairman, as well as the release of quarterly economic projections and the Fed dot plot, a key tool that reflects Fed policymakers’ views on the future path of interest rates.

The context of this meeting has changed because it is Kevin Warsh’s first Fed meeting as the new chairman.

Warsh took office as Fed chairman in May 2026 after being appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

A notable point about Warsh is that he is not a newcomer: he previously served as a Fed governor during the 2008 global financial crisis, giving him a relatively strong understanding of both monetary policy and financial market behaviour.

In terms of his thinking, Warsh is not clearly on either side.

He has previously taken a firm stance on inflation and criticised the Fed’s large-scale easing policies, but has become more flexible in recent years.

He does not believe policy guidance should be too fixed in advance, because he sees the economy as changing quickly and difficult to forecast.

Another challenge for Warsh is that the previous Fed chair, Jerome Powell, has stepped down as Fed chair but remains at the meeting as a governor.

This is the first time in 78 years that a Fed chair has left the post but continued as a Fed governor.

Warsh’s statement and the dot plot, which reflects all Fed policymakers’ views on the direction of interest rates, are therefore key issues for investors to watch.